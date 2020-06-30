MVCC Announces Responsible Restart Plan For The Fall Semester

Mohawk Valley Community College is announcing restart plans for the upcoming fall semester

The Responsible Restart plan was approved by the Board of Trustees

It was developed and aligns with guidelines set forth by the CDC and local and state health departments and was also based on continued guidance from SUNY and the State of New York.

The plan offers both online classes and in-person instruction starting on Monday, August 31st.

The following changes will be put in place in response to the COVID-19 pandemic:

* All classrooms, labs, and lecture halls have been assessed to determine the maximum capacity while adhering to social distancing guidelines.

* Depending on the course, some classes will be conducted in a hybrid environment with a combination of in-person and online.

* Some courses will be delivered entirely remotely, either through Blackboard’s learning management system or other distance learning formats.

* All residence hall bedrooms will be converted to singles, one student per room. All of MVCC’s student living arrangements are “suite style”, so students will share common spaces within those suites (bathrooms, kitchens, living rooms).

* The services that students rely on, such as the Library and Learning Commons as well as campus study spaces will be open. The College will continue to monitor closely when the Fitness Center will be allowed to reopen.

* Dining services will be open and there will be meal plans. While the mode of delivery and schedule will change, we will work closely with our food service partners to provide a vibrant food service.

* While programs and activities will look different, we are committed to providing a vibrant student engagement experience for our students.

* Residence Hall students will be invited to a S.T.A.R. (Student Testing, Advisement & Registration) Day in mid-July and move-in will be conducted in a staggered, period starting in mid-August. Each student will be screened upon arrival.

* All college staff will wear face coverings on campus when they cannot socially distance, except when they are at their desks. Voluntary self-screening of each employee will be conducted daily and campus visitors are asked to wear masks and keep social distance.

* All classrooms, labs, campus common areas, and the residence hall will be cleaned and disinfected daily.

MVCC President Randall VanWagoner says safety remains the college’s top priority and priority and the decision on how to reopen the College is in the best interest of MVCC students, employees, visitors, and the community.