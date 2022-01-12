Need A Good Laugh? Take In A Comedy Show

If you looking for a good laugh, and who isn’t, a number of comedy shows will be taking place in Central New York in the coming months.

Comedian Josh Blue, who finished in third place on NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” will be bringing his “As Not Seen on TV Tour” to Mohawk Valley Community College on Saturday, February 12 at 7:00 in the Shafer Theater as part of MVCC’s Cultural Series.

Josh has risen through the ranks to become a well-established headliner after his groundbreaking win on “Last Comic Standing” in 2006.

Critics have said that Blue is a not a cerebral palsy comic, but he’s a comic who happens to have cerebral palsy.

Tickets are $20 for the general pubic and $15 for MVCC employees.

Tickets for all Cultural Series events can be purchased online any time at www.mvcc.edu/tickets; or over the phone by calling (315) 731-5721.

Joe Gatto of truTV’s “Impractical Jokers” will perform at the del Lago Resort and Casino in Waterloo, NY on February 12.

Gatto recently announced he was leaving “Impractical Jokers” due to issues in his personal life, including a split from his wife on eight years.

Other comedy shows scheduled for 2022 include Jeff Dunham on January 14 at The Oncenter War Memorial in Syracuse and the Turning Stone Event Center on July 8, three shows by Sebastian Maniscalco at the Landmark Theatre in Syracuse January 28 and 29 and Tracy Morgan at Syracuse Funny Bone on February 11 and 12 and at the del Lago Resort & Casino on April 2.

