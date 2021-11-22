Jingle Your Bells to Help Find a Cure in First Jingle Bell 5K Run in Utica

Jingle your bells in your best holiday outfit to help find a cure for arthritis in the first Jingle Bell 5K run/walk in Utica.

This year the Arthritis Foundation New York will be hosting its inaugural Utica Jingle Bell Run. It's the time for your to strut your stuff in your favorite Christmas costume and run off all that food you ate over the Thanksgiving holiday.

Together, we'll jingle all the way to a cure - and have a fantastic time with every step we take.

Grab your family, friends, and co-workers to run or walk for a great cause that will be live and in-person this year with some COVID safety and health protocols in place to keep everyone running and walking safely.

Make your own fashion statement in the Arthritis Foundation’s Jingle Bell Run, the original holiday 5k race for charity.

Get your jingle on and spread the Spirit of Yes: Yes to having fun and celebrating what you love. Yes to living life to the fullest. Yes to conquering arthritis for good.

The Utica Jingle Bell 5K will be held at Mohawk Valley Community College in Utica on Sunday, December 5. Check in is at 12 PM with the run/walk starting at 1 PM. You can sign up your team at Jbr.org/Utica.

If you need more information about 2021 Jingle Bell Run in Utica you can contact Rainbow Doemel at Rdoemel@artheitis.org, or call 518-732-6219.

