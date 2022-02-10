Oneida County is partnering with Mohawk Valley Community College to offer a new employment program that will build the job skills of young adults.

The Oneida County Career Corps will be based at MVCC's Rome campus.

County Executive Anthony Picente says the program will serve as a bridge to connect young adults with the training they need to enter high-growth, well-paying careers.

“As we rebound from two years of disruption, this unique program will help young adults in Rome and the rural parts of central and western Oneida County access hands-on work experience that will pay them a wage as they build the skills they need to find establish successful careers,” Picente said.

Eligible young adults ages 18 to 24 will be given hands-on work experience at local employers participating in the project.

The Career Corps program will:

Provide work activities that engage the interest of young adults and build work hardening skills.

Provide or arrange for individualized supportive services.

Assist participants to acquire social entrepreneurship skills to realize their potential and build community wealth.

Help participants learn job readiness and employability skills.

Assist young adults to achieve financial literacy by helping them set financial goals; budget, save and invest and manage debt.

Incorporate opportunities for participants to interact with peers.

Provide access to long-term support and developmental activities.

The project will operate through the MVCC Center for Corporate and Community Education.

“We developed the Career Corps to meet the need of young adults who do not have any experience working and have the ability to enter the job market, but lack the training they need,” said Franca Armstrong, Associate Vice President of Workforce Development and Dean of the Rome Campus. “The funding we are receiving from Oneida County adds to our existing efforts to serve the community.”

The county is using its federal Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act funding to operate the program.

