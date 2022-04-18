UFO Expert Beaming Into Rome for Out of This World Alien Talk

A top expert in the field of UFOs will be making an appearance at Mohawk Valley Community College this Wednesday, April 20th.

"An Evening With Bill Birnes" will take place at 7pm in the Festine Auditorium at MVCC's Rome campus, as part of its MVCC Cultural Series. UFO enthusiasts will recognize Birnes from the TV series UFO Hunters on the History Channel. Tickets to the event are just $5 for general admission.

"Bill Birnes, the publisher of UFO Magazine, can be seen in the weekly series 'UFO Hunters' on History Channel. Each week, he and his team of researchers travel to the sites of world-famous UFO events where they explore the encounter and arrive at answers about what really happened. Birnes is well-qualified to lead such a team, having written and edited more than 25 books and encyclopedias in the fields of human behavior, true crime, current affairs, history, psychology, business, computing and the paranormal."

Birnes co-created the series UFO Hunters for the History Channel in 2008. It aired 39 episodes over three seasons. He also has an impressive résumé of published books and articles.

Birnes is expected to touch on a variety of UFO-related topics, which may or may not include the Pentagon's UFO report released in 2021. The unclassified 9-page report from the Pentagon didn't do much to satiate believers. There are still those who insist the government knows more than its letting on.

Tickets for the April 20th event can be purchased at this link.

