Love Music? Get Lawn Pass to Every Concert at Lakeview, SPAC or Darien Lake

Love music? You'll love the Live Nation Lawn Pass that gets you into every show at St Joseph's Health Amphitheater, Darien Lake, or SPAC this summer.

2022 Lawn Pass Includes

1 Personalized pass to the lawn for the 2022 season

1 Fast Lane entry per concert

General parking at Darien Lake. Lakeview and SPAC parking is not included

The Lawn Pass is only good at one location and from the looks of the lineups at the 3 New York amphitheaters, the most concerts are coming to SPAC.

Thursday, May 26 - Tim McGraw

Sunday, June 19 - Doobie Brothers

Thursday, June 23 - Steely Dan

Wednesday, June 29 - The Chicks

Thursday, August 11 - Kenny Chesney

Wednesday, August 17 - Santana & Earth, Wind & Fire

Friday, September 9 - Styx & REO Speedwagon

Thursday, September 15 - Jason Aldean

The Morgan Wallen concert on Friday, July 8 is not included in the Lakeview Lawn Pass which you can get at Live Nation.

Sunday, May 29 - The Lumineers

Thursday, June 2 - Zac Brown Band

Friday, June 3 - Robert Plant & Alison Krauss

Friday, June 10 - John Mulaney

Thursday, June 16 - Doobie Brothers

Tuesday, June 21 - Steely Dan

Saturday, July 2 - Josh Groban

Sunday, July 3 - Tedeschi Trucks Band

Friday, July 8 & Saturday, July 9 - Dave Matthews Band

Sunday, July 17 - Chicago

Tuesday, July 19 - Foo Fighters

Wednesday, July 20 - The Black Keys

Friday, July 22 - Rod Stewart

Saturday, July 23 - Back Street Boys

Sunday, August 14 - Luke Bryan

Wednesday, August 17 - Styx & REO Speedwagon

Friday, August 19 - Goo Goo Dolls

Saturday, August 20 - Bill Burr

Sunday, August 21 - O.A.R. & Dispatch

Friday, August 26 - Chris Stapleton

Friday, September 16 - Jason Aldean



The Morgan Wallen concert on Thursday, July 7, and Brit Floyd on Sunday, August 7 are not included in the SPAC Lawn Pass which is available at Live Nation.

Saturday, June 18 - Dooby Brothers

Friday, July 1 - Josh Groban

Sunday, July 3 - Back Street Boys

Friday, July 15 - Thomas Rhett

Saturday, August 26 - Jason Aldean

The Morgan Wallen Concert on Saturday, June 25, and the Big Time Rush show on Saturday, July 2 are excluded from the Darien Lake Lawn Pass which you can get at LiveNation.

FrogFest 2022

FrogFest 2022

FrogFest returns for 2022 too.

