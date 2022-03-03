Love Music? Get Lawn Pass to Every Concert at Lakeview, SPAC or Darien Lake
Love music? You'll love the Live Nation Lawn Pass that gets you into every show at St Joseph's Health Amphitheater, Darien Lake, or SPAC this summer.
2022 Lawn Pass Includes
- 1 Personalized pass to the lawn for the 2022 season
- 1 Fast Lane entry per concert
- General parking at Darien Lake. Lakeview and SPAC parking is not included
The Lawn Pass is only good at one location and from the looks of the lineups at the 3 New York amphitheaters, the most concerts are coming to SPAC.
Lakeview Concerts
Thursday, May 26 - Tim McGraw
Sunday, June 19 - Doobie Brothers
Thursday, June 23 - Steely Dan
Wednesday, June 29 - The Chicks
Thursday, August 11 - Kenny Chesney
Wednesday, August 17 - Santana & Earth, Wind & Fire
Friday, September 9 - Styx & REO Speedwagon
Thursday, September 15 - Jason Aldean
The Morgan Wallen concert on Friday, July 8 is not included in the Lakeview Lawn Pass which you can get at Live Nation.
SPAC Concerts
Sunday, May 29 - The Lumineers
Thursday, June 2 - Zac Brown Band
Friday, June 3 - Robert Plant & Alison Krauss
Friday, June 10 - John Mulaney
Thursday, June 16 - Doobie Brothers
Tuesday, June 21 - Steely Dan
Saturday, July 2 - Josh Groban
Sunday, July 3 - Tedeschi Trucks Band
Friday, July 8 & Saturday, July 9 - Dave Matthews Band
Sunday, July 17 - Chicago
Tuesday, July 19 - Foo Fighters
Wednesday, July 20 - The Black Keys
Friday, July 22 - Rod Stewart
Saturday, July 23 - Back Street Boys
Sunday, August 14 - Luke Bryan
Wednesday, August 17 - Styx & REO Speedwagon
Friday, August 19 - Goo Goo Dolls
Saturday, August 20 - Bill Burr
Sunday, August 21 - O.A.R. & Dispatch
Friday, August 26 - Chris Stapleton
Friday, September 16 - Jason Aldean
The Morgan Wallen concert on Thursday, July 7, and Brit Floyd on Sunday, August 7 are not included in the SPAC Lawn Pass which is available at Live Nation.
Darien Lake Concerts
Saturday, June 18 - Dooby Brothers
Friday, July 1 - Josh Groban
Sunday, July 3 - Back Street Boys
Friday, July 15 - Thomas Rhett
Saturday, August 26 - Jason Aldean
The Morgan Wallen Concert on Saturday, June 25, and the Big Time Rush show on Saturday, July 2 are excluded from the Darien Lake Lawn Pass which you can get at LiveNation.
