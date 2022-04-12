Megadeth, Five Finger Death Punch to Shred Syracuse in September

Legendary thrashers Megadeth, along with Five Finger Death Punch, The HU and Fire From the Gods are slated to melt faces at St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater in Syracuse on Tuesday, Sept. 20th, it was announced today.

The Five Finger Death Punch tour will also make a stop at the Darien Lake Amphitheater on Sept. 27th, but will not include Megadeth.

Tickets for the St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater show are being sold via Live Nation at this link. Five Finger Death Punch fan club members are being given first dibs before tickets go on sale to the general public.

Megadeth was slated to play St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview in 2020 with Lamb of God as part of the "Metal Tour of the Year," but was postponed due to COVID. As such, it will be there first time playing the Syracuse venue. Five Finger Death Punch previously played there in 2018.

St. Joe's Amp is loading the calendar with concert dates this year. Their current schedule includes nineteen shows in 2022, up from ten in 2021.

BELOW IS THE CURRENT CONCERT LINEUP FOR ST. JOSEPH'S HEALTH AMPHITHEATER IN 2022:

May 26: Tim McGraw with Russell Dickerson, Alexandra Kay, Brandon Davis

June 19: The Doobie Brothers 50th Anniversary Tour with Michael McDonald

June 23: Steely Dan

June 29: The Chicks with Patty Griffin

July 5: Machine Gun Kelly with Avril Lavigne, Iann Dior

July 8: Morgan Wallen with Hardy

July 9: Lynyrd Skynyrd with Don Felder

July 13: Cheer Live

July 27: Halestorm and The Pretty Reckless

Aug. 2: Incubus with Sublime with Rome, The Aquadolls

Aug. 11: Kenny Chesney

Aug. 13: Alice in Chains with Breaking Benjamin and Bush

Aug. 17: Santana with Earth, Wind and Fire

Aug. 25: Brad Paisley with Scotty McCreery, Caylee Hammack

Sept. 6: Sting

Sept. 9: REO Speedwagon and Styx with Loverboy

Sept. 15: Jason Aldean with Gabby Barrett, John Morgan

Sept. 17: Shinedown with Jelly Roll, John Harvie

Sept. 20: Five Finger Death Punch with Megadeth, The HU, Fire From The Gods

Matchbox Twenty with The Wallflowers (RESCHEDULED FOR JULY 29, 2023)

