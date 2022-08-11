Kenny Chesney is Helping Dogs Find Fur-ever Homes at Syracuse Concert

Kenny Chesney is hoping to find fur-ever homes for adoptable dogs at his concert in Syracuse.

Chesney loves dogs. So he's teamed up with Central New York shelters to help get as many adopted as he can when he comes to St Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview on Thursday, August 11.

Kenny and his team and the St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater have generously agreed to show a slideshow of local adoptable dogs at the concert.

Cuse Pit Crew, an organization that advocates for shelter dogs, will also have an outreach table on the walkway as people are coming into the venue. You can stop by and learn more about adoption and how to support local shelters. "A huge thanks to Kenny for being such an incredible advocate for shelter dogs."

You Had Me at Hello

Chesney adopted a Goldendoodle in 2012 that he calls Poncho. “A friend gave it to me and said, ‘Here, Kenny, you have to learn to attach to something!’ God’s honest truth!” Chesney told People. “Now, I love the guy.”

The Good Stuff

Where Kenny goes, Poncho goes too, even on tour. The dog has become famous, popping up on Chesney's social media sites and even starring in his music video for “Come Over.”

Like Kenny, Poncho loves the water. Talk about a perfect duo!

Chesney's Here and Now tour stops at Lakeview Thursday, August 11 with Carly Pearce. It's his first nationwide tour since taking a break three years ago.

