GWAR Invading Central New York for a Night of Gory, Messy Shock Rock

Throw on your cleanest white t-shirt and get ready for the "Scumdogs of the Universe!" GWAR is coming to the St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview in Syracuse on Tuesday, August 1st.

GWAR is one of several bands opening for Mudvayne as part of their "Psychotherapy Sessions" tour. Coal Chamber and Nonpoint + Butcher Babies will also serve as supporting acts. The show is scheduled to kick off at 5:30pm. Tickets are available now through Live Nation.

GWAR via Facebook GWAR via Facebook loading...

WHO IS GWAR?

GWAR is half band, half performance art. Originally from Richmond, Virginia -- or outer space, if you believe the lore -- the band has seen various lineups come and go since first being formed in 1984.

There's nothing quite like experiencing a GWAR show. Firstly, there's the outrageous and grotesque costumes. It can't be easy wearing 40 pounds of prosthetics and makeup while simultaneously shredding on guitar.

Secondly, if you go to a GWAR show, don't wear your Sunday's best-- you will get soaked. A GWAR show is full of fabricated violence, which usually results in someone's prosthetic being "chopped off," whereupon fake bodily fluids are rocketed into the crowd. Sounds horrifying, but there's an element of dark humor underneath it all.

Fans soaked at a GWAR show (GWAR via Facebook) Fans soaked at a GWAR show (GWAR via Facebook) loading...

MY EXPERIENCE AT A GWAR SHOW

I will tell you from experience that GWAR is the best live show I've ever seen, and I'm not even really a fan. One day in the late 2000s I just randomly decided to go, and it was incredible. It's like Jim Henson meets WWE meets the Evil Dead movies, all behind a heavy metal soundtrack. American entertainment at its finest.

Want a peak behind the bloody curtains and see what setting up a GWAR show is really like? Check out the YouTube video below:

Your Guide to Rock + Metal Bands Touring in 2023 Check out over 200 rock and metal bands' touring schedules for 2023.

The Most Sexually Explicit Rock and Metal Music Videos Warning: These clips go to some dark and dirty places.

Head below to see some of the most sexually explicit music videos in rock and metal.