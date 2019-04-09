Listen to Sammy Hagar’s New Song, ‘Can’t Hang’

Sammy Hagar has released another song from his upcoming album with the Circle, Space Between .

The singer said "Can't Hang" was inspired by John Bonham 's drumming on Led Zeppelin 's "When the Levee Breaks."

Hagar debuted the track on The Howard Stern Show this morning before he and his band participated in a live chat on YouTube. The video was directed by ZZ Satriani, son of Hagar's Chickenfoot guitarist Joe Satriani .

You can watch Hagar talk about the song and check out the video below.

Back in February, Hagar described "Can't Hang" as "so badass" that it would "put you in the hospital." He explained that he wrote the song while jamming over Bonzo's isolated drum track from "When the Levee Breaks," which was given to him by Circle drummer Jason Bonham, John's son.

Hagar had originally planned to use the track in the recording and give John a co-writing credit, but then Jason insisted on recreating his father's part in the studio.

"Can't Hang" is the second single from Space Between , following " Trust Fund Baby ." The album arrives on May 10, at which time Hagar and the Circle will be in the midst of a tour that begins on April 19 in Reno and ends June 7 in Chicago. Night Ranger or Vince Neil serve as opening acts for many of the dates.

In addition to maintaining his recording and touring schedule, Hagar has expanded his alcohol empire with the release of a new tequila , Santo Fino Blanco. The spirit, made with 100 percent Blue Weber agave, is a joint venture with restaurateur and television personality Guy Fieri, and is expected to be in stores in May.