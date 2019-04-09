Madison County Officials Reminding Residents Of NY State Burn Ban

The Madison County Emergency Management Office is reminding residents that there is a burn ban in effect statewide.

Officials say, even though the weather and the ground is currently wet, once the vegetation dries out the risk of wildfire is significant.

The "burn ban" is currently in place by order of the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation. The burn ban is slated to be in effect until its expiration date of May 15th.

Local Fire Chiefs are reminding people that widespread wildfires put the safety of local firefighters at risk. They also are reminding residents, you may have to pay a fine if you violate the burn ban.

Residents are also encouraged to use composting for safe spring and garden cleanup, not burning.