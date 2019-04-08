Walmart Removes Parking Lot Poles People Keep Driving Into

Those poles in the North Utica Walmart parking lot that people keep running into, are no more.

A truck somehow ran up and over one of the poles recently and surprisingly it happens more often than you think. "Been there. Did that." says Dave Salvatore who ran his Hummer into one of the poles. "Same parking lot about 4 stop signs down."

Photo Credit - Dave Salvatore

The accident totaled Salvatore's Hummer. "It bent the frame, causing $17000 in damage. I know of 2 other friends that have totaled their vehicles the same way in the same lot," says Salvatore.

The Walmart parking lot is now pole free....almost. There are a few left on the side of the building. Orange cones replaced those pesky poles that seemed to keep jumping out in front of drivers.