Rod Stewart Set for Rare Reunion With Jeff Beck

Rod Stewart will take the stage with Jeff Beck at the Hollywood Bowl, a little more than five decades since they made their U.S. debut together.

The rare concert appearance will be held Sept. 27; tickets go on sale Friday at LiveNation.com . Their last extended set together took place more than 35 years ago.

Beck recruited Stewart for his self-titled post- Yardbirds band in February 1967. Their first show in the U.S. followed in 1968, when the Jeff Beck Group opened for the Grateful Dead at the Fillmore East.

"The songs flowed out so fast, it was incredible," Beck told the Chicago Tribune back in 1989. "I would come up with the music and the grooves, and Rod would return later with these great lyrics. Since the band was basically a three-piece, there was no room for messing about. We had to hit where it hurt all the time or the whole thing would have fallen apart."

They released Truth and Beck-Ola together before Stewart departed in 1969; both LPs reached No. 15. The pair later reunited for a pair of '80s-era songs, the No. 6 single "Infatuation" in 1984 and"People Get Ready" in 1985, but a planned tour ultimately ended after only a few dates.

Beck inducted his former bandmate into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1994. Stewart also made a surprise appearance at a Beck gig in 2009 at the El Rey in Los Angeles, singing "People Get Ready" and Willie Dixon's 'I Ain't Superstitious," which originally appeared on Truth .

Beck and Stewart attempted a studio reunion before Stewart released 2013's Time , but that fell apart too.