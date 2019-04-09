New York Campgrounds Now Taking Last Minute Reservations

How many times have your weekend plans taken a sudden "sharp left" at the last moment? Relatives cancel plans or the weather makes a sudden change for the better and you're stuck at home wasting a perfect weekend instead of camping . Now you can make last-minute plans with the Department of Environmental Conservation .

DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos says the decision came about because camping is so "weather-dependent."

With a one-day advanced reservation window, more campers will have the opportunity to explore all of the natural treasures our facilities have to offer, which means more camping, hiking, fishing, and exploring for everyone.

Keep in mind with last minute reservations, facilities can be booked, especially with popular destinations like the new Frontier Town Campground . To make reservations at any DEC facilities, call ReserveAmerica at 1800-456-2267 or online at the ReserveAmerica website .

SOURCE: Department of Environmental Conservation