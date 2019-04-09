If you're looking for a job with a great starting wage, we think we know where you should apply.

One of our favorite stores, Target, has raised their minimum wage from $12 to $13, starting in June. That's a pretty good deal, since minimum wage in New York State is only $11.10 right now.

Even better? Target is well on their way to raising their minimum wage to $15.00 by 2020. That's ahead of New York State as a whole, and WAAYYY ahead of Upstate NY, where the minimum wage will take several years to get to $15.00.

Target has always been one of my favorite stores - and now I have to admit - I like them even more. Raising their minimum wage is a great way to support their employees!

If you'd like to apply for a job at Target, visit their website at jobs.target.com .