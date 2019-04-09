Sammy Hagar Creates New Tequila

Sammy Hagar revealed details of his latest tequila, which he created in partnership with TV chef Guy Fieri, to be launched in May.

Santo Fino Blanco is the second spirit in the Los Santo range, and follows Hagar’s previous creations Cabo Wabo Tequila and Beach Bar Rum. A statement described it as “an ‘old world’ style tequila made with 100 percent Blue Weber Agave.”

“Guy has always been a tequila lover,” Hagar said, “and when he approached me about creating a tequila together, it was perfect timing. Guy and I shook hands and a few months later we were sipping the most amazing blanco tequila we’d ever tasted.”

“There are a few things I know – great food, killer drinks and wild times," Fieri added. "And Sammy and I are makin’ it all happen with Los Santo.”

Santo Fino Blanco was distilled by longtime Hagar collaborator Juan Eduardo Nunez, who “hand-selects the agave plants in the famed Jalisco Highlands of Mexico and creates proprietary recipes at the historic El Viejito Distillery, which was founded in 1937 and awarded Mexico’s National Quality Award.” The first spirit in the Los Santo range was Santo Puro Mezquila, “the world’s first and only blend of tequila and mezcal.”

Hagar will release his new album with the Circle, titled The Space Between , on May 10. The band also features fellow ex-Van Halen member Michael Anthony and Jason Bonham.

The frontman recently said he thought it might be his final LP. “I’ve been wanting to make a record with this band for so long, but we were afraid … of the legacy of the whole band," he explained. "But I think, as my last piece of music, I just really want to do something great. I think I did it, and I hope it’s as good as I think it is.”