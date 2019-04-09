Creedence Clearwater Revival Have Resolved Long-Standing Issues

Creedence Clearwater Revival are apparently starting to repair what became one of rock's ugliest breakups.

In fact, they began falling apart before the band even called it quits, as the late Tom Fogerty left prior to 1972's Mardi Gras . Since then, there have been suits and countersuits , cutting quotes in news reports and the launch of a similarly named offshoot band, Creedence Clearwater Revisited, led by bassist Stu Cook and drummer Doug Clifford.

Frontman John Fogerty then refused to perform with the duo when Revival were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1993. Asked about Fogerty at one point , Clifford shot back, "There's duct tape on my rear-view mirror."

Cook now says CCR's surviving members have moved past their long-standing differences. "We're not sniping at each other anymore," he told Billboard . "We're focused on the good things about Creedence, which is where I think we should be."

Cook, Clifford and Fogerty have since established a joint venture to market the original band. Among the Revival-related projects being discussed is the long-hoped-for release of their Woodstock performance, which wasn't included in the 1970 documentary about the festival or its soundtrack album.

Creedence Clearwater Revisited will also retire from the road once their previously announced dates are completed. A Fogerty lawsuit briefly forced them to change the band name to Cosmo's Factory, though Cook and Clifford ultimately prevailed and returned to the Revisited moniker. (Their original lineup included Elliot Easton of the Cars .) Revisited later issued a platinum-selling live album, 2007's Recollection .