Police Investigating Threat At Herkimer Jr-Sr High School

Additional police are on hand at Herkimer Junior-Senior High School today after a threatening statement was made against the school.

The alleged threat was reported to Herkimer Police on Monday.

School district officials say while Monday's investigation found no evidence to support the allegations, the district takes the safety of its students and staff very seriously.

They say school resource officers are providing additional security within both school buildings.

Anyone who becomes aware of a serious threat to the school is encouraged to report the matter to local law enforcement.