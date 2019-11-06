Rottweiler Brothers Are Struggling At Shelter – Please Adopt

These handsome devils need a home ASAP. They are NOT bonded and will be adopted separately.

Munchie and Trigger, 5-year-old brothers, are looking for a home. They were surrendered to the Herkimer County Humaine Society in September because their owner passed away and the family couldn't keep them.

The shelter says they are very sweet and get along with other dogs and cats. Here's an update Munchie & Trigger :

Although they generated a lot of interest, they are still with us. Munchie & Trigger are good with other dogs when separated, for this reason, we are offering them for adoption separately to experienced owners only. Our original decision to keep them together has held them back from going home and from our observations, they are not bonded. If you are interested in rescuing either Munchie or Trigger, please stop in during our open hours.

Stephanie Jadhon, who knew the family and dogs, said this on Facebook:

They came from a very lovable, clean, big home with lots of land in New Hartford. Very sad situation the family and dogs are in at this time. This defiantly will be quite a change for them from what I know these dogs were spoiled rotten! My heart aches for them!! They truly are kind dogs xoxo please share

The Rottweilers, Munchie and Trigger, are very confused at the shelter and need to find a new family ASAP. Can you help us?

The Herkimer County Humane Society, founded in 1913, is a non-profit, 501c3 charitable organization dedicated to providing shelter and safe haven for stray dogs and cats until their forever homes are found.

If interested, please contact the Herkimer County Humane Society, 514 State Route 5S, Mohawk at (315) 866-3255. Open Monday, Thursday and Friday noon to 4:30, Saturday and Sunday noon to 3:30.