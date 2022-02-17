Rome Police Are Looking For This Man on Assault Charge
The Rome City Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating their Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week. Police are searching for 49-year-old Luis A. Ramirez on charges of assault and criminal mischief, according to Detective Commander Kevin James of the Rome Police Department.
James says that Ramirez is wanted on an Arrest Warrant for PL 215.51, Criminal Contempt 1st, and PL 120.00 Assault 3rd, Bench Warrant for PL 145.00 (01) Criminal Mischief. The charges stem from a 2020 domestic incident, according to James.
James is asking that if anyone has any information about Ramirez's whereabouts, they should not approach him, but instead call police or call in an anonymous tip to Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers.
WANTED BY THE ROME CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Name: Luis A. Ramirez
Age: 49 years old, DOB: 7/13/1972
Last Known Address: N. Madison Street in Rome
Last Known Address: New Hartford or Utica areas
Police are asking for calls and tips to be made to the Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers tip line, anonymously at 1-866-730-8477.
James added as a reminder that "everyone is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law."
Authorities say, sharing this story with friends and family and on social media increases the chance of keeping our neighborhoods safe. Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% anonymous and cash rewards are given to people who deliver credible and accurate information which results in the arrest of wanted persons.
HERE'S HOW YOU CAN SUBMIT A TIP ANNONYMOUSLY
If you have any information about Ramirez, contact Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers. You can place a 100% anonymous tip several ways.
1) Through this site by clicking submit a tip
2) Directly at www.p3tips.com
3) By calling 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS)
4) by downloading the Android app P3TIPS
Crime Stoppers asks that tips are not submitted through Facebook Messenger. All tips must go through the tip lines.