Distinct Tattoos and Photo May Help Police Find This Wanted Man
This week's Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week is a man who has three distinct tattoos that could help police track him down, according to Oneida County Sheriff's Investigator Sahid Karcic.
Two bench warrants have been issued for 33-year-old James R. Archer, who was last known to have resided in the Rome and Town of Annsville area. Karcic says that Archer is a white male, approximately 165-pounds, and has distinct tattoos on his left and right arms.
Karcic says that the tattoos include:
- Left Forearm: a tattoo of- “Dice”
- Upper left back area: a name of- “Mercedes”
- Upper Right Arm area: a tattoo of- “Skulls”
Archer is wanted on two bench warrants, one in Oneida County Court and one in Vienna Town Court.
Bench Warrant #1/Violation of Probation
- Court: Oneida County Court
- Charges: Aggravated Family Offense (E/F), Assault 3rd (A/M)
- Judge: M. L. Dwyer
- Signed: 07/20/2022
Bench Warrant #2:
- Court: Vienna Town Court
- Charges: Operating MV Impaired by Drugs 1st (U/M), AUO 2nd (U/M), AUO 3rd
(U/M) and several other NYS Vehicle and Traffic Law charges.
- Judge: T. Coady
- Signed: 06/21/2022
Police say, in regards to the second warrant, Archer failed to appear in court in June of 2022.
MOHAWK VALLEY CRIME STOPPERS WANTED PERSON OF THE WEEK
Name: James R. Archer
White Male, 33 y/o
Height: 5’10,
Weight: approx., 165
Brown/Grey Hair and Hazel eyes.
Police are asking for calls and tips to be made to the Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers tip line, anonymously at 1-866-730-8477.
Police added as a reminder that "everyone is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law."
If you have any information about Archer, contact Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers. You can place a 100% anonymous tip several ways.
1) Through this site by clicking submit a tip
2) Directly at www.p3tips.com
3) By calling 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS)
4) by downloading the Android app P3TIPS
Crime Stoppers asks that tips are not submitted through Facebook Messenger. All tips must go through the tip lines.
