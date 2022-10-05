Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week, Domestic Cases
Police in Utica are looking for a city man following several alleged domestic incidents during the month of September. According to Sgt. Stan Fernalld of the Utica Police Department, 60-year-old Emanuel J. Davis is wanted for open a series of open arrest warrants.
Police say, Davis is charged with arrest warrants for Criminal Contempt in the first degree (a class E felony) and Criminal Contempt in the second degree (a class A misdemeanor) stemming from multiple domestic incidents that occurred in the City of Utica in September of this year.
MOHAWK VALLEY CRIME STOPPERS WANTED PERSON OF THE WEEK
Emanuel J. Davis
Race: Black
Gender: Male
Age: 60
Police are asking for calls and tips to be made to the Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers tip line, anonymously at 1-866-730-8477.
Police added as a reminder that "everyone is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law."
Authorities say, sharing this story with friends and family and on social media increases the chance of keeping our neighborhoods safe. Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% anonymous and cash rewards are given to people who deliver credible and accurate information which results in the arrest of wanted persons.
Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is a community based program that is 100% completely anonymous, allowing people to deliver tips privately without fear of retribution. Crime Stoppers also offers cash rewards to people who provide information that lets to a suspect's arrest.
If you have any information about Davis, contact Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers. You can place a 100% anonymous tip several ways.
1) Through this site by clicking submit a tip
2) Directly at www.p3tips.com
3) By calling 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS)
4) by downloading the Android app P3TIPS
Crime Stoppers asks that tips are not submitted through Facebook Messenger. All tips must go through the tip lines.
[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]
LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving
15 Of New York State's Most Wanted Criminals- October 2022
.