Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week
The Oneida County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help in finding this week's wanted person of the week from Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers. Police are looking for 39-year-old Heather A. Brower of Rome, who they say is wanted on a bench warrant and a violation of probation.
The Oneida County Court bench warrant is in regards to a Petit Larceny case, according to Investigator Sahid Karcic of the Oneida County Sheriff's Department.
Back in February of last year, Brower was arrested on a Utica City Court HOPE "No Bail" warrant, after police executed a search warrant at a home on Parry Street in Rome. Police say they found several narcotics including:
- 4.5 ounces of methamphetamine
- 10.8 grams of fentanyl
- 1.4 grams of cocaine
The 2022 arrest was made by the Rome Police Department's Special Investigation Unit, Detective Division, Special Response Team, and Road Patrol which worked with the Oneida County Sheriff's Office Narcotics Division in this case.
Police are asking for calls and tips to be made to the Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers tip line, anonymously at 1-866-730-8477.
MOHAWK VALLEY CRIME STOPPERS WANTED PERSON OF THE WEEK
Name: Heather A. Brower
White Female, 39 years of age
Height: 5’1 / Weight: Approx., 140 pounds
Brown Hair/Blue Eyes
Warrant/Details
(1) Bench Warrant/Violation of Probation
Bench Warrant #1:
- Court: Oneida County Court
- Charge: Petit Larceny
- Issued: 01/12/2023
Police added as a reminder that "everyone is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law."
Authorities say, sharing this story with friends and family and on social media increases the chance of keeping our neighborhoods safe. Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% anonymous and cash rewards are given to people who deliver credible and accurate information which results in the arrest of wanted persons.
Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is a community based program that is 100% completely anonymous, allowing people to deliver tips privately without fear of retribution. Crime Stoppers also offers cash rewards to people who provide information that lets to a suspect's arrest.
If you have any information about Brower, contact Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers. You can place a 100% anonymous tip several ways.
1) Through this site by clicking submit a tip
2) Directly at www.p3tips.com
3) By calling 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS)
4) by downloading the Android app P3TIPS
Crime Stoppers asks that tips are not submitted through Facebook Messenger. All tips must go through the tip lines.
