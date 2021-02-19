11 Year Old Donates $500 To Rome Humane Society

Through the pandemic, hearing all of the kindness taking place in Central New York has been incredible. One 11 year old put animals first this year on her birthday.

Meet 11 year old Skye from the city of Rome. For her 11th birthday this year, she thought of all of the animals at the Rome Humane Society. The Humane Society posted the news on Facebook, and were very thrilled with the donations.

Not only did she donate all of these much needed supplies but also $500 to spend where needed. Thank you!!"

Skye is the daughter of Tina and Peder Messina of Rome. Thank you for raising such an amazing little girl.

Get our free mobile app

Donate Your Bottles and Cans To Support The Humane Society

Would you like to support the shelter but do not have much free time or extra money? You can do this just by donating your bottles and cans. All you need to do is drop them off at Green World Bottle and Can Return Center. Green World Bottle and Can Return Center is located at 1318 Erie Blvd West of Rome. When you drop them off, ask to have the donation added to the Humane Society of Rome account. This is an easy way to help the animals. If you can’t make it to the recycle center, you can drop them off at the shelter too.

The Rome Humane Society is located at 6247 Lamphear Road of Rome. Their current hours of operation are Tuesday through Saturday, 11:00am - 4:30pm, and closed on Sunday and Monday. You can always call them at (315) 336-7070.