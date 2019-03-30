The Rolling Stones Postpone 2019 Tour Due to Medical Issue

The Rolling Stones have postponed the 14 scheduled dates of their "No Filter" North American tour as singer Mick Jagger seeks "medical treatment" for an undisclosed issue.

The band released a statement which included a personal apology from Jagger, who will turn 76 this summer. The statement reads:

Unfortunately today the Rolling Stones have had to announce the postponement of their upcoming US / Canada tour dates - we apologise [sic] for any inconvenience this causes those who have tickets to shows but wish to reassure fans to hold onto these existing tickets, as they will be valid for the rescheduled dates, which will be announced shortly. Mick has been advised by doctors that he cannot go on tour at this time, as he needs medical treatment. The doctors have advised Mick that he is expected to make a complete recovery so that he can get back on stage as soon as possible. “I’m so sorry to all our fans in America & Canada with tickets, I really hate letting you down like this. I’m devastated for having to postpone the tour but I will be working very hard to be back on the road as soon as I can. Once again, huge apologies to everyone.” - Mick Jagger

In November of last year, guitarist Keith Richards revealed the he and Jagger had been working on new material in the studio. He suggested that the Stones may have a new album out by the fall of 2019. Earlier this year, Jagger shared a clip of him performing new music, but it is not known if it is intended to appear on a new Rolling Stones recording.

Postponed Rolling Stones No Filter 2019 North American Tour Dates

April 20 – Miami Gardens, Fla. @ Hard Rock Stadium

April 24 – Jacksonville, Fla. @ TIAA Bank Field

April 28 – Houston, Texas @ NRG Stadium

May 07 – Glendale, Ariz. @ State Farm Stadium

May 11 – Pasadena, Calif. @ The Rose Bowl

May 18 – Santa Clara, Calif. @ Levi’s Stadium

May 22 – Seattle, Wash. @ CenturyLink Field

May 26 – Denver, Colo. @ Broncos Stadium at Mile High

May 31 – Washington, D.C. @ FedExField

June 04 – Philadelphia, Penn. @ Lincoln Financial Field

June 08 – Foxborough, Mass. @ Gillette Stadium

June 13 – East Rutherford, N.J. @ MetLife Stadium

June 21 – Chicago, Ill. @ Soldier Field

June 29 — Ontario, Canada @ Burl's Creek Event Grounds