Rockers Mourn Loss of Guitar Legend Eddie Van Halen

Eddie Van Halen, longtime lead guitarist of the legendary Van Halen, has died today (Oct. 6) at the age of 65. The news came from his son, Wolfgang Van Halen.

Van Halen rose to popularity in the latter half of the 1970s with the release of their self-titled debut album in 1978 and its follow-up, 1979's Van Halen II. The guitar virtuoso's incredibly distinctive sound, especially showcased on instrumental tracks like "Eruption," became a signature part of the band's identity. His playing has served as an influence for guitarists all around the world.

A plethora of musicians have taken to social media to share their sentiments and mourn the loss of Van Halen, including members of Black Sabbath, Tool, Motley Crue Megadeth, Anthrax, Queensryche, Judas Priest and more. See their tributes below.

John 5 (statement to Loudwire): "Eddie Van Halen was a modern day Mozart and it is just so sad to see him go. He was so young. He is immortal and will live on forever. He was an inventor and the greatest guitar player of all time. The thing is, he took guitar to such new places that no one has done before and he was such an incredible guitar player. And on top of all of that, he was an incredible songwriter too. Anyone who ever picked up a guitar has played a Van Halen riff. Eddie was like someone we all might never again see the likes of in this world. He was that special. Thank you for changing the world."

Parris Mayhew (statement to Loudwire): "As I sit here in my brand new Van Halen shirt I heard from my pal Kamal that the mighty mighty Eddie Van Halen has passed on. It’s not a surprise, he was sick a long time, but its a shock all the same and horrifying that such a great person is no longer walking around. He was one of the best people ever made. He was the baddest motherfucking guitarist to ever walk the face of the Earth that’s for sure and was as cool as cool is possible to be. I feel sick. The world is a lot less everything today. The guy had an impact on me that has never diminished, from the 14-year-old me in the front row at the Paladium in NYC rocking my brains out, to this day as I sit at my desk coincidentally wearing a Van Halen T-shirt! I thank my lucky stars that I was alive during their era to witness the greatness that was Eddie Van Halen and get to see Van Halen live 15 times. RIP sir. My condolences to Alex."