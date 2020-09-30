Ride A Terrifying Zombie Zip Line in Complete Darkness an Hour from Utica
If you're brave enough, try this Zombie Zip Line tour - where you'll soar 70 feet above the ground in complete darkness - stalked by the undead. This terror awaits you just an hour from Utica.
The Zombie Zip is a creation of Mountain Ridge Adventure park, located in Schenectady. They caution riders: this experience is not for the faint of heart, and kids under 14 are not allowed.
"Your nightmare begins with a corpse-guided tour along a serial killer infested forest to then be hauled into the trees among complete, utter horror. Once in the trees you will be launched in complete darkness … alone, afraid and vulnerable … along a screaming steel cable hundreds of feet along Mountain Ridge Adventure’s awesome Zip Line Park." If that sounds fun to you...read on.
You'll progress through Mountain Ridge's 10 zip lines, getting more and more terrified as you go. (Honestly, ziplining in pitch darkness sounds scary enough - the zombies just take the whole thing up a level.) The final zip line is 70 feet above the ground.
Tickets for the event are $50 each, and come with a warning: "This is not your Disney horror show. This is the real deal and will scare the **** out of you!"
If you're ready to test your mettle, you can make your reservations HERE. The Zombie Zip happens every Friday and Saturday in October from 7PM - 10PM.
If this is too scary, but you're ready to zip line without the zombies and in daylight, you can get all the details at mountainridgeadventure.com
Are you ready to try this?