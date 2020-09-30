If you’re an Amazon Prime member and you haven’t already been tucking away money for Prime Day, you might want to start now because Amazon is getting a jump on the 2020 holiday shopping season by introducing their annual Prime Day before Halloween arrives.

Forced to push back Prime Day from its normal July date, Amazon has confirmed that its famous mega-sale will be held over the course of two days, Tuesday, October 13, and Wednesday, October 14.

While other retailers have had to shift around or cancel planned sales in 2020 due to illness, closure, and lack of manpower, Amazon was forced to shift Prime Day for completely different reasons.

Thanks to the coronavirus pandemic closing most retailers, Americans turned to online shopping, and Amazon was so inundated with orders during July (when the company generally holds Prime Day), that had Amazon held the sale then, the company wouldn’t have been able to keep up with the shopping demand.

While brick and mortar stores have suffered tremendously due to the coronavirus pandemic, industry insiders predict that Amazon will exceed the $280.5 billion it made in sales in 2019.

By introducing Prime Day in the middle of October, Amazon is effectively pushing up the holiday shopping season for all retailers. It would appear Amazon understands the struggle small businesses are going through because the company has announced that during the first day of Prime Day, it will give Prime members a $10.00 credit if they purchase an item sold by one of the select small businesses listed on Amazon.