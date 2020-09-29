UFO Sightings In New York Mills and Utica

Several UFO reports have come out of Utica in the last few months and another from New York Mills just a few days ago.

Central New York and Upstate is a hotspot for unidentified flying objects. New York ranks fifth in the county for the number of reported sightings. 190 reports were submitted to the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC) from those who are convinced they saw an Unidentified Flying Object in New York State this year.

MUFON

On September 24, 2020, a UFO sighting was reported to MUFON out of New York Mills, where a UFO splits itself into 4.

Case 111575

Sighted 2020-09-24 01:00

Submitted 2020-09-26 05:38

(Reported 2 Days Later)

Source MUFON

Summary Ufo splits into 4 footage. Batteries were drained from the sighting.

Distance Unknown

Altitude Over 500 Feet - Under Cloud cover

Duration 00:02:00

Features None

Flight Path Hovering Then Path

Shape Circle

This report from NUFORC is a sighting in Utica on August 20, 2020, including a video. Watch for yourself and let us know what you think. Is it UFOs or fireballs? Why?

Occurred: 8/20/2020 22:30 (Entered as : 8/20/2020 22:30)

Reported: 8/22/2020 2:30:13 AM 02:30

Posted: 8/27/2020

Location: Utica, NY

Shape: Fireball

Duration:1 minutes

3 huge fireballs change direction. Video footage in description

UFO Stalker describes the experience:

I'm not sure if these were ufo crafts or fireballs. At first, they were all together then split into 3 & all sizes were the same. recorded on Aug 20, 2020, in Utica NY [National UFO Reporting Center]

A few days earlier, this was a report out of Clay, NY, about a balloon-like object traveling against the wind. Here's the actual report.

Occurred : 8/15/2020 20:30 (Entered as : 08/15/20 20:30)

Reported: 8/16/2020 5:57:02 PM 17:57

Posted: 8/20/2020

Location: Clay, NY

Shape: Other

Duration:2 minutes

The lantern-like object traveled perpendicularly to the wind at consistent speed and direction and continued after the flame disappeared.

An Object was spotted traveling to the North on August 15, 2020, at dusk over Clay, NY. The object traveled in a straight line at a consistent speed and made no sound. The altitude was in the range of 300-500 feet. It was a dark object on top and what looked like a flame a foot or two underneath. As the object approached our limit to see it, the flame disappeared but the object continued in the same northerly direction. Our best guess was it was a balloon or a lantern; However, since it traveled a consistent speed in a different direction than the wind and continued its trajectory after the flame disappeared, I thought it warranted a report. We did capture video of the object with a cell phone, but the quality is not great. [National UFO Reporting Center]

Do you believe in UFOs? Why, or why not?

Have you seen an Unidentified Flying Object? If so, report it to the National UFO Reporting Center. They have been in operation since 1974 and claim to be the most comprehensive and up-to-date UFO information source. You can also join MUFON.