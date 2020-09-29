Mohawk Valley Businesses Announce Drive-Thru Health Fair

If you're having a challenge checking the status of your health or the health and well-being of loved ones during the COVID-19 pandemic, a couple of businesses in Little Falls and Mohawk are coming to the rescue.

Casey Bayes, Assistant Administrator of Alpine Rehab & Nursing, and Lisa Gollegly, Marketing Specialist of The Mohawk Homestead, are teaming up to host a drive-thru Health Fair on October 14, 2020 at 755 East Monroe Street, Little Falls, noon-2 PM.

Bayes said "We will get through this together," and she added:

We have been greatly touched by the understanding and support of our resident's family and our community during the COVID-19 pandemic. The event is free to the communities and the participants are able to attend from the safety of their cars. There will be materials and information from local health care agencies available.

Everyone is invited to drive on down and enjoy some great freebies.

Alpine Rehab & Nursing in Little Falls is a comprehensive health center providing everything from short term rehab, to post-acute, and long term care.

The Mohawk Homestead, a small Victorian-style adult home nestled in the quaint village of Mohawk, is proud of their 121 years of providing care to the elderly of the Mohawk Valley, so they can reside and pass the closing years of their lives in security, dignity, and comfort.