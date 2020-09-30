There's a unique and spooky Halloween attraction waiting for you just three hours west of Utica, if you dare...

The Lockport Cave & Underground Boat Ride near Buffalo offers the public an exciting guided tour through America’s past. You will explore Erie Canal Locks constructed in 1842. You'll glide through a tunnel past stalactites, flow stone, various geological formations and artifacts left behind by the men who built the tunnel in the early days of the Erie Canal.

The Halloween experience at the cave has been around for over 40 years and was profiled on TV's Ghost Hunters show. Here's everything you need to know, straight from the website:

-Reservations must have a minimum of 2 to book

-Tours are 80 min. and depart from the Cave Office

-Ample free parking is available

-Please be ready approximately 15 minutes prior to departure

-No one under 8 yrs of age

-No backpacks, shoulder bags, purses, handbags or animals are allowed on the tour

-This a rain or shine event. Come prepared for the weather

-NO REFUNDS

Their Facebook page has lots more info. And their website offers this detailed description of what you'll encounter:

Your tour guide will lead you by lantern light along the dark waters of the Erie Canal, telling you folklore, tales and hair raising stories as you prepare to enter the forbidden tunnels and caves under Lockport.

The cave is 55 degrees year-round, so you can factor that into your choice of apparel. Here's a video sneak peek: