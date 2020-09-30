The largest indoor water, theme and snow parks are reopening, and they are only a few hours from central New York.

Nickelodeon Universe, Dreamworks Water Park and Big Snow Park, where every day is a snow day will reopen October 1st at American Dream Mall. A new Angry Birds Mini Golf course will also open and a NHL regulations size ice rink.

Dreamworks Water Park

Dreamworks Water Park, the largest indoor water park features 40 water slides, a lazy river, a 1.5 acre wave pool, the biggest in the world and the world's tallest indoor body slide with a 142 foot drop.

Photo Credit - Nickelodeon Universe

Nickelodeon Universe

Nickelodeon Universe, has over 35 rides, including the Shredder, Skyline Scream and the Shellraiser with a 122 foot drop. Meet SpongeBob, Dora The Explorer, and all your Nickelodeon friends or get slimed on the Nickelodeon Slime Stage.

Photo Credit - Nickelodeon Universe

Big Snow

Every day is a snow day at the first indoor, real-snow, year-round ski and snowboard resort in North America. Big Snow, where it's 28 degrees year-round, is a 180,000 square foot resort featuring 4 acres of skiing with 4 lifts, a 160 foot vertical drop and the capacity to make 4.4 tons of snow per hour.

Photo Credit - Big Snow American Dream

Ice Rink

An NHL-regulation size ice rink with activities for the entire family, including open skating, figure skating and hockey tournaments.

Photo Credit - Nickelodeon Universe

Angry Birds Mini Golf

Angry Birds 'Not So' Mini Golf Club opens October 1st at American Dream Mall for a one of a kind miniature golf experience. Red, Chuck, Bomb and the Pigs will join players in 3D as they use putters shaped like the iconic slingshot to make a birdie, or even an eagle.

Photo Credit - American Dream

American Dream Mall is on 1 American Dream Way in East Rutherford, New Jersey, a little over 3 and a half hours from Utica, New York. Perfect for a day or weekend trip with the kids. Get all the details at AmericanDream.com.