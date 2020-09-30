Largest Indoor Water, Theme and Snow Parks Reopen A Few Hours From CNY
The largest indoor water, theme and snow parks are reopening, and they are only a few hours from central New York.
Nickelodeon Universe, Dreamworks Water Park and Big Snow Park, where every day is a snow day will reopen October 1st at American Dream Mall. A new Angry Birds Mini Golf course will also open and a NHL regulations size ice rink.
Dreamworks Water Park
Dreamworks Water Park, the largest indoor water park features 40 water slides, a lazy river, a 1.5 acre wave pool, the biggest in the world and the world's tallest indoor body slide with a 142 foot drop.
Nickelodeon Universe
Nickelodeon Universe, has over 35 rides, including the Shredder, Skyline Scream and the Shellraiser with a 122 foot drop. Meet SpongeBob, Dora The Explorer, and all your Nickelodeon friends or get slimed on the Nickelodeon Slime Stage.
Big Snow
Every day is a snow day at the first indoor, real-snow, year-round ski and snowboard resort in North America. Big Snow, where it's 28 degrees year-round, is a 180,000 square foot resort featuring 4 acres of skiing with 4 lifts, a 160 foot vertical drop and the capacity to make 4.4 tons of snow per hour.
Ice Rink
An NHL-regulation size ice rink with activities for the entire family, including open skating, figure skating and hockey tournaments.
Angry Birds Mini Golf
Angry Birds 'Not So' Mini Golf Club opens October 1st at American Dream Mall for a one of a kind miniature golf experience. Red, Chuck, Bomb and the Pigs will join players in 3D as they use putters shaped like the iconic slingshot to make a birdie, or even an eagle.
American Dream Mall is on 1 American Dream Way in East Rutherford, New Jersey, a little over 3 and a half hours from Utica, New York. Perfect for a day or weekend trip with the kids. Get all the details at AmericanDream.com.