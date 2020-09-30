Things are slowly getting back to normal as Central New York malls are returning to pre-COVID-19 hours.

The Pyramid Management Group, owners of Sangertown Square and Destiny U.S.A., have announced they will return to normal hours of operation beginning Friday, October 2, 2020.

Monday – Saturday:

10:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Sunday:

11:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

“It’s time,” said Jeff Law, General Manager, Sangertown Square said in a press release. “Based on the pent-up demand we continue to see at Sangertown Square, combined with valuable feedback we’ve received from our tenants and guests, we’re returning to our normal hours of operation while keeping the health and safety of everyone our top priority.”

On August 25th Sangertown Square rolled back their hours Monday – Saturday, closing 2 hours earlier at 7 pm.

Sangertown Square continues to enforce safety and sanitizing policies and procedures along with the “Healthy Shopper Guidelines” that everyone must follow before entering the property.

Guests are reminded that restaurant venues may continue to offer extended hours into the evening and are encouraged to call ahead to confirm a specific venue’s hours of operation or visit the center’s online directory here (www.sangertown.com/directory/).

A surprising amount of larger stores have not made it through the COVID-19 pandemic. JC Penney, New York and Company, Lord + Taylor, DressBarn, Bed, Bath & Beyond, and Pier 1 are just a few that have filed for Chapter 11.