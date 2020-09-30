The coronavirus isn't stopping the coolest carnival in upstate New York. Dates and the theme for the Saranac Lake Winter Carnival have been announced.

The 2021 Saranac Lake Winter Carnival will be held on February 5 - February 14. The theme, chosen from ideas gathered from the community and Committee members, is Mask-erade.

The tradition that began in 1897, wasn't always an annual event. There were years in the 1920s, 1930s and early 1940s when it wasn't held. The carnival was reborn in the winter of 1947-48 and has been held every year since. The Ice Palace, which had not been built since 1920, made a comeback in 1955.

The 10 day carnival features parades, fireworks, performances, sports and fun. A new icicle contest was held last year along with a chocolate festival and fry pan toss, a Winter Carnival highlight. The event ends with the lighting of the Ice Palace and a fireworks display. A must see every year.

The schedule of events has not been released for the 2021 Winter Carnival yet and things may look a little different due to the coronavirus pandemic. Carnival weekends usually bring huge crowds.

Get all the details when they are released, including daily schedules, parking information and everything else you need to know about the 2021 Winter Carnival at Saranaclakewintercarnival.com or on Facebook.

Until then, take a look back at Winter Carnivals of the past.