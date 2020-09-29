Liquor License Suspended At Twin Ponds Golf & Country Club

A local wedding venue has had their liquor licensed suspended due to alleged violations of the Governor's COVID-19 regulations.

The New York State Liquor Authority announced Twin Ponds Golf & Country Club was one of sixteen additional bars or restaurants facing punishment for violations. According to the State Liquor Authority, the complaints that led to the license suspension stem from a wedding that was held at the wedding venue on August 29th.

A release from the State Liquor Authority states,

On September 15th, SLA investigators received reports from the Oneida County Department of Health that the licensee admitted to hosting a wedding on August 29th with more than one hundred patrons present -- twice the legal limit allowed during the COVID-19 pandemic and more than fifty percent of the premises' legal occupancy.

The State Liquor Authority report also pointed out several other alleged violations including patrons not wearing masks, chairs spaced less than two feet apart and no hand sanitizer available. The report also mentioned the fact that the venue allegedly neglected to clean and sanitize an area a person who later tested positive for COVID-19 inhabited.

Cuomo said in the statement released by the SLA,

Our heightened enforcement efforts are clearly making a difference - leading to more compliance and fewer violations, which has always been the goal. However, some business owners still believe these health and safety measures are optional, and we will not hesitate to hold those who recklessly put their fellow New Yorkers' health and safety at risk accountable.

Possible punishment for businesses found in violation of COVID-19 include fines up to $10,000 per violation, while egregious violations can result in the immediate suspension of a bar or restaurant's liquor license. Suspension was the punishment levied for Twin Ponds as a result of the SLA investigation.