Sosa is about 2-years-old. He's a short, squatty, all American mix of who knows what full of love and kisses.

Sosa came to the Herkimer County Humane Society from a high kill shelter in Tennessee. We don't know how he ended up there, but that doesn't matter anymore; he's here now and looking for a family to call his own.

Sosa would love to pal around with you. He's about 50 pounds of pure muscle, very friendly, great with people, excellent with other dogs, well mannered, good on a leash, housebroken, and very playful.

Sosa is altered and up to date on his vaccines. He needs to find a forever home without cats. Stop by the Herkimer County Humane Society to meet Sosa. They're located at 514 State Route 5S Mohawk, New York. (315) 866-3255.

The Herkimer County Humane Society, founded in 1913, is a non-profit, 501c3 charitable organization dedicated to providing shelter and safe haven for stray dogs and cats until their forever homes are found. For more information, please contact the Herkimer County Humane Society at (315) 866-3255.

Monday: 12-4:30pm

Tuesday: Closed

Wednesday: Closed

Thursday: 12-4:30pm

Friday: 12-4:30pm

Saturday: 12-3:30pm

Sunday: 12-3:30pm

Hunter was transferred to Herkimer County Humane Society from another shelter to find him a forever home. He's very friendly and loves to go for walks and is awesome on a leash. Hunter has great doggy manners and knows how to sit and shake on command.

Hunter is about 5 years old, altered, and up to date on his vaccines. He loves to play, is good with other dogs, good with children, and gently takes his treats. Hunter doesn't have a mean bone in his body except for chickens; he doesn't like chickens. He was adopted but then returned because his owner went to jail.

