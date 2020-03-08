We know you love the food and restaurants in Central New York. We want to help you dine out on a budget with Half Off Thursday. On Thursday March 12th, you'll be able to try Raspberries Cafe of Utica, Rome, and New Hartford.

About Raspberries

Raspberries Cafe has been serving Utica and the surrounding area since 2006. With an inviting and warm atmosphere, breakfast that's served all day until 3 pm, great lunches and three convenient locations in Utica, New Hartford and Rome, it's no wonder Raspberries Cafe is a local favorite. All of their dishes are made-to-order using only the freshest ingredients and products. You can also enjoy delicious Italian dinners on Friday and Saturday nights at their Utica location on South Genesee Street. Come by and sample one of their chef's signature meals!

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

How To Save With Half Off Thursday

Starting Thursday March 12th at 8AM, the Half Off Thursday deal of the week goes live. This week buy a $25 gift certificate for Raspberries Cafe for only $12.50.