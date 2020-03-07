Did Our Camera Catch You at the 2020 Heart Run & Walk?

It was another great year for America's Greatest Heart Run & Walk. Sunny and chilly conditions greeted the participants and we provided cookies (while they lasted), music and encouragement on Heartbreak Hill.

On Saturday, March 7th, participants chose to run a 30K, 10-mile, 5-mile, or 3-mile route, or walk 3-mile or 5-mile route. All 3 and 5 mile events started and ended at Utica College. The first two photographs in our gallery below show the lead runner and our final pic shows the final walker in the event.

2020 America's Greatest Heart Run & Walk

Thousands took part to raise $1 million dollars and be a relentless force for longer, healthier lives. Check the progress toward the overall goal: www.uticaheartrunwalk.org.