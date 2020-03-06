One Way for Orange Basketball Fans to Get Through March Madness

The 2020 NCAA Tournament hopes of the Syracuse Orange are a little bit up in the air.

As a result, many basketball fans in Central New York may be facing sadness and disenfranchisement. But, in any case, Buffalo Wild Wings is here to help you make it through in a great mood. Buffalo Wild Wings wants to be your home away from home for March Madness this year. And we mean that literally. This promotion is tailor-made for rabid SU hoops fans.

The contest will allow two winners to actually LIVE at a Buffalo Wild Wings in Chicago for the first two days of the 2020 tournament. Plus, the winners will get free airfare and $1,000 in gift cards.

You won't sleep in the dining area. They built a separate room off to the side with bunk beds. So it's like a cramped college dorm with a shared bathroom, free food, and multiple TVs. And people can look in and watch you from the restaurant, or the street.

The winners will spend two days and one night at the Chicago BWW on March 19th and 20th. And everyone's staying at the same time, so you'll have three roommates.

Basically, you'll be sharing a tiny, enclosed room with strangers while eating wings and drinking beer all day. You also have to sign over all rights to any footage of you they might want to use in future ads.

If it still sounds appealing, you have until next Thursday to enter. Just share a video on Instagram or Twitter explaining why you're the "ultimate March Madness fan." And add the hashtag, "BnBDubsContest."