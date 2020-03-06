Curtis Lumber Joins Dewalt to Replace Items Stolen From CNY Construction Worker

Curtis Lumber is joining Dewalt/Stanley Black & Decker to help get a construction worker back on the job after his trailer filled with tools was stolen.

68 year-old Buzzy Brown lost everything, including a customer's order, when his brand new trailer was stolen from the Knotty Pine Diner in Wampsville sometime between Sunday night March 1st and Monday morning. When Stanley Black & Decker heard about it, they reached out to help.

"When I read the story I wanted to see if there was something our company could possibly do to help," said Dan Bonacci. "We want to replace some of his missing tools for him."

Curtis Lumber wants to help too by replacing ladders and supplies that were inside the trailer. "We want to cover anything Dewalt doesn't have or can't replace."

Thank you to everyone at Dewalt/Stanley Black & Decker and Curtis Lumber for proving there ARE good people in this world!

The trailer is still missing and a reward is being offered for any information. If you know anything, please call 315-335-1889 or police.