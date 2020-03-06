Body of Woman Who Went Missing After Getting Flat Tire Found

The body of the woman who went missing after getting a flat tire has been found.

New York State Police positively identified Casie Weese of Glen Aubrey who was located near the area of State Route 17 in Apalachin. Police discovered Weese in a wooded area, near a fence line that spans along State Route 17 east and 434.

The cause and manner of death is under investigation.

Weese was reported missing Sunday morning to State Police in Owego. State Police say Weese and her husband left a party on Main Street in Apalachin on Sunday at approximately 1:30 a.m. The couple reportedly got a flat tire a short distance away and at some point shortly after, Weese left on foot. Weese’s husband has been cooperative with troopers throughout the investigation.

More information will be released when it is available.