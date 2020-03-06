A central New York construction worker is getting his livelihood back after a trailer filled with tool was stolen.

Buzzy Brown lost everything, including a customer's order, when his brand new trailer was stolen in Oneida. When Stanley Black & Decker heard about it, they reached out to help.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

"When I read the story I wanted to see if there was something our company could possibly do to help," said Dan Bonacci. "We may be able to replace some of his missing tools for him. I was asked to obtain a list of what tools were stolen from his trailer so we can see if we can replace for Mr. Brown, at no charge."

The trailer was taken from Knotty Pine Diner in Wamspville sometime between Sunday night on March 1st and Monday morning. It belongs to 68-year-old Buzzy Brown and the story was shared more than 5,000 times on Facebook, to help spread the word and get Buzzy's business back.

The trailer is still missing but the tools are coming back, thanks to Stanley Black & Decker. "I'm speechless," said Buzzy. "You don't understand, I've worked hard for all my stuff."

The folks at Stanley Black & Decker understand the importance of hard work and want to help get Buzzy on the job. "I don't look at it like that," said Buzzy. "I just look at it as helping people."

A reward is being offered for any information on the stolen trailer and tools. If you know anything, please call 315-335-1889 or police.