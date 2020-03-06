REO Speedwagon Will Be Performing at the New York State Fair

The Great New York State Fair has announced another artist to perform during their free concert series at the Chevy Court.

You know them from their five decade long run, including some of the number one hits like “Can’t Fight This Feeling” and “Keep On Loving You."

REO Speedwagon is returning to the fair for the sixth time!

The classic rock band will perform at Chevy Court on Wednesday, Aug. 26 at 8 p.m. The concert will take place during the 2020 NYS Fair on Women’s Day, which offers $1 admission to all women. All Chevy Court concerts are free with admission to the fair.

“We’re thrilled to have the band back to give the Fair a blast of great classic rock n’ roll. This will be a party and I urge fans to circle this date on the calendar because it promises to be one of our best shows this year,” said Troy Waffner, Fair Director.

Here's what has been announced in terms of shows at Chevy Court so far:

Aug. 26 - 8 p.m.: REO Speedwagon

Aug. 30 - 8 p.m.: Dropkick Murphys

Sept. 1 - 2 p.m.: The Oak Ridge Boys

Sept. 2 - 2 p.m.: Sheena Easton

Sept. 7 - 6 p.m.: Joan Jett and The Blackhearts

More than 50 national acts will be scheduled for the 2020 NYS Fair, which is expected to now be 18 days long and run from Aug. 21 to Sept. 7. That means more music for us!