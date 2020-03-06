Trouble Falling Asleep? Use This Technique To Fall Asleep In 60 Seconds

One of the hardest parts of bedtime is actually falling asleep. It seems anytime we lay our heads down, our mind starts running a million miles a minute.

So how can you quite your own mind? Check out this breathing technique that will help you fall asleep within 60 seconds.

According to the YouTube post, the method was pioneered by Harvard-trained Dr. Andrew Weill.

So next time you are restless at bedtime, try this exercise and fall asleep fast!