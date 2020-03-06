Who says Easter Egg Hunts are just for kids. There's one for the big kids in Rome.

The adult Easter Egg hunt will start at the City Hall Green Wednesday, April 8th at 6pm. Explore downtown Rome while searching for more than 200 Easter Eggs. Inside, you'll find candy and prize tickets for gift certificates to local businesses.

After all eggs have been found, you can collect your prizes at the Cinema Capitol.

There's an Easter Egg Hunt for the little kids too. It'll be from 1pm-2pm on the City Hall Green.

An Easter mystery movie will start at 7PM at the Cinema Capitol for the whole family.