President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden arrived in Buffalo on Tuesday, May 17.

President Biden plans to visit the Tops Friendly Market location on Jefferson Avenue after the events of this weekend, and then he will give a speech at the Delevan Grider Community Center.

Air Force One landed at approximately 10 am on Tuesday, May 17, and shortly after getting off the plane, President Joe Biden greeted New York Governor Kathy Hochul with a hug.

You can see pictures of Air Force One arriving in Buffalo below.

12 Photos of Air Force One Landing In Buffalo President Joe Biden and the First Lady landed at Buffalo Niagara International Airport on Tuesday, May 17.

Air Force One will depart Buffalo Niagara Airport on Tuesday afternoon after he speaks about gun violence following the mass shooting at Tops Friendly Market on Jefferson Avenue. President Biden intends to speak with the families of all ten victims who lost their lives during the shooting.

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will also meet with local law enforcement, first responders, and community leaders to grieve and offer condolences at the Delavan Grider Community Center in the afternoon.

Most of these events involving the President and the First Lady will not be open to the public, but you can watch special live coverage of the visit here, thanks to our friends at News 4.

Additional Information About Air Force One

Did you know there are two Air Force One planes? The two planes that serve the United States today have been in service since 1990, and at least one of those planes is always ready to fly.

"Air Force One" is not the name of the plane, though. According to the government, "Air Force One" is technically a radio call name for any plane that carries the President of the United States.

Buffalo Mass Shooting: Multiple Fatalities

The Most Under Appreciated Employees In New York Every day there are people in our world that show up, do their job, and go home and never get a thank you for all they do.