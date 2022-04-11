A Utica man is under arrest after police say he robbed someone over the weekend.

Officers with the Utica Police Department were called to the 1400 block of Genesee Street at approximately 9:00pm on Saturday, April 9, 2022.

1400 Block of Genesee Street in Utica, New York via Google Maps (April 2022) 1400 Block of Genesee Street in Utica, New York via Google Maps (April 2022) loading...

Police say the victim of the robbery stated that another man, unknown to him, had "forcible gone through the victim's pants and jacket pockets in attempt to obtain property. The began to rip a bag out of the victim’s hands causing him to fall on the ground and have the contents of the bag scatter around."

In a written release the Utica Police Department says that the suspect then took the property and fled the scene.

After receiving a description of the suspect and the items taken, officers searched the area and located a man matching the description of the suspect.

The suspect allegedly was still carrying the stolen property.

Following an investigation by the Criminal Investigations Division the suspect, later identified as 33-year-old Leroy Thomas of Utica, was charged with Robbery in the 3rd Degree.

Leroy Thomas Photo Credit: Utica Police Department (April 2022) Leroy Thomas Photo Credit: Utica Police Department (April 2022) loading...

Police say Thomas also has an outstanding warrant active from Rome City Court for a Criminal Contempt charge.

Thomas was taken into custody with further incident. No injuries were reported as a result of the arrest.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the Utica Police Department. The reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

Rub Elbows With the Stars at 8 Celebrity Owned Businesses in New York A number of celebrities call Upstate New York home. A small few not only own homes but businesses too. You may even run into them when you stop by for a sweet treat, overnight stay or soft skin.

9 Famous People to Do Time in Central New York Prisons Can we have your autograph?! Just slip it through the bars, please.

Sleep in Heavenly Peace Mega Build The local non-profit Sleep in Heavenly Peace, which builds and provides bed to children in need, held a Mega Build at the Sangertown Square Mall in New Hartford. Over 400 volunteers helped build 276 bed over three days!.