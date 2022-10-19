Rome Police are reminding city residents about an upcoming seasonal change in parking policy.

Beginning on November 1, overnight parking on city streets is prohibited between the hours of 2:00 a.m. and 6:00 a.m. The overnight restriction is in place through March 31.

Overnight parking in Rome is allowed between April 1 and October 31.

In posting the reminder on social media, Rome PD said they may drop a 'warning reminder' on vehicles parked overnight between now and the end of the month.

Meanwhile, Rome cops also announced details of their upcoming Trunk or Treat Halloween event. It's happening on Wednesday night, October 26, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Rome Police Department on North James Street.

Police recently thanked a local business for a donation that will pay for the holiday event. The photo below shows Joe Calandra of the Rizio & Calandra Plumbing/Excavation Inc. presenting a check to a Rome Police Officer.

Joe Calandra of Rizio & Calandra Plumbing/Excavation Inc. presents a check to Rome PD to Trunk of Treat Halloween Event. Joe Calandra of Rizio & Calandra Plumbing/Excavation Inc. presents a check to Rome PD to Trunk of Treat Halloween Event. loading...

