Police: Arrest Made After Man Beaten with Cane in Utica
A man is facing charges in Utica after allegedly beating someone with a cane.
The Utica Police Department says that officers were called to a home on the 800 block of Oswego Street on Sunday, May 15, 2022 for a report of a fight.
When they arrived police say they were met by a victim who asserted that a man had assaulted the victim using a walking cane. The suspect was reported to have hit the victim in the head and body with the cane.
Police saw that the victim had several cuts and injuries, consistent with the described attack that had been alleged. The victim was then brought to St. Elizabeth's Medical Center by the Utica Fire Department for treatment.
The suspect, identified as 33-year-old Kareem Cohen, was taken into custody without incident and processed at the Utica Police Department.
Cohen was charged with the following:
- Assault in the Second Degree
- Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Fourth Degree
No other injuries were reported. Police have not said whether the cane - or another weapon - was recovered at the scene.
Police have not released a potential motive for the incident.
Witnesses or anyone with information that might be helpful to the investigation is asked to call police.
Anonymous calls, e-mail, and messages may also be left with Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers by calling: 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), by visiting www.mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com, or by using the P3 Tips mobile app. All information received by Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% confidential.
[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the Utica Police Department. The reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]