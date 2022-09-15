A brief interruption to construction at the MVHS Wynn Hospital in downtown Utica this morning as workers were evacuated for a short time.

Utica fire officials responded to the new hospital at around 11:00 a.m. on Thursday.

Fire Chief Scott Ingersoll tells WIBX 950 the small fire was attributed to welding on the 10th floor of the building and was very quickly extinguished by workers on the scene. No injuries were reported, he said.

The sun sets on the unfinished downtown Utica "Wynn" Hospital. The new hospital is expected to open in May of 2023. Wednesday, March 10, 2021. (Photo by Nancy L. Ford Photography for WIBX/TSM) The sun sets on the unfinished downtown Utica "Wynn" Hospital. The new hospital is expected to open in May of 2023. Wednesday, March 10, 2021. (Photo by Nancy L. Ford Photography for WIBX/TSM) loading...

Hospital officials say the fire department was alerted per protocol and say workers were allowed back-in to return to work almost immediately afterward.

Construction of the MVHS Wynn Hospital began in the fall of 2019 and is expected to be completed in the fall of 2023. The hospital property encompasses 25-acres in downtown Utica, including the 10-story, 703,000-square-foot hospital, a five story parking garage and a utility plant, officials say.

Renderings of the 1,330 space garage were unveiled by Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente and MVHS President/CEO Darlene Stromstad just last week.

Rendering of new parking garage at Wynn Hospital in Utica, NY - via Oneida County and MVHS Rendering of new parking garage at Wynn Hospital in Utica, NY - via Oneida County and MVHS loading...

