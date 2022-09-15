New Downtown Utica Hospital Briefly Evacuated for Small Fire

New Downtown Utica Hospital Briefly Evacuated for Small Fire

An artist's rendering of the new downtown Utica hospital which will be named after Utica native, Steve Wynn. (Photo submitted by MVHS)

A brief interruption to construction at the MVHS Wynn Hospital in downtown Utica this morning as workers were evacuated for a short time.

Utica fire officials responded to the new hospital at around 11:00 a.m. on Thursday.

Fire Chief Scott Ingersoll tells WIBX 950 the small fire was attributed to welding on the 10th floor of the building and was very quickly extinguished by workers on the scene. No injuries were reported, he said.

The sun sets on the unfinished downtown Utica "Wynn" Hospital. The new hospital is expected to open in May of 2023. Wednesday, March 10, 2021. (Photo by Nancy L. Ford Photography for WIBX/TSM)
loading...

Hospital officials say the fire department was alerted per protocol and say workers were allowed back-in to return to work almost immediately afterward.

Construction of the MVHS Wynn Hospital began in the fall of 2019 and is expected to be completed in the fall of 2023. The hospital property encompasses 25-acres in downtown Utica, including the 10-story, 703,000-square-foot hospital, a five story parking garage and a utility plant, officials say.

Renderings of the 1,330 space garage were unveiled by Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente and MVHS President/CEO Darlene Stromstad just last week.

Rendering of new parking garage at Wynn Hospital in Utica, NY - via Oneida County and MVHS
loading...

11 Special Deals For Your Coffee Obsession On National Coffee Day

The Worst Coffee Lids in Western New York

13 of the Best Breakfast Spots in the Mohawk Valley You Need to Visit at Least Once

Thanks to everyone in the 315 Menus Facebook page, for suggesting these top locations for getting breakfast in the Mohawk Valley. Have you tried any of them? What should we order? Let us know inside our station app.
Filed Under: utica fire department, wynn hospital
Categories: WIBX News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 96.9 WOUR